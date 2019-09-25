

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





Little green thumbs were hard at work at Kinzie Park in Kitchener on Wednesday.

Grade 5 and 6 students from Howard Robertson Public School got their hands dirty planting ten trees to celebrate National Forest Week.

"If there was no environment there would be nothing to do outside. So really, I think the environment is pretty awesome," said grade 5 student Connor Beaulieu.

The pilot project is part of a resident-led, city-supported initiative called "Love My Hood."

Four groups made up of students and residents will each receive a $4,000 grant to plant trees throughout Kitchener.

"They'll essentially be planting the trees, learning about trees from our urban forest team at the city and helping to maintain the trees," said Jenna Van Klaveren, from the city's neighbourhood development office.

The groups will continue to water and care for the trees over a two-year period as part of the project.