

Shannon Bradbury, CTV Kitchener





A series of rallies were held Wednesday protesting changes announced by the Ontario government.

In Stratford, at least 150 people stood outside City Hall hearing from various speakers while holding signs.

Organizers say residents have many concerns, however cuts to education, health care and environmental initiatives top the list.

“People are very concerned about the cuts in so many different areas, we're speaking to just a few today but there are way more. It affects Perth County, Stratford and all of Ontario,” says organizer Emma Dinicol.

Protesters gathered outside of Kitchener City Hall with a similar message. Jane Davidson-Snider helped organize the rally in Kitchener.

She says, as a mother of four, the cuts to education and healthcare are high on her list.

“It’s our job to stand up and say that’s not okay, I’m not okay with this,” she says.

Organizers say these rallies were among 28 held by communities across the province today, just a day after thousands protested outside Queen’s Park.