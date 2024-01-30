Kitchener store robbed a knifepoint
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery at a Kitchener store.
At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, three people entered the business at Strange Street and Victoria Street South and stole about $3,000 worth of vaping products.
Police said at least one person had a knife.
No injuries were reported.
One of the suspects was described as a white male, in his late teens or early 20s, and black curly hair. He was wearing a white balaclava, black headphones around his neck, grey sweater, red underwear and blue jeans.
The second suspect was described as a white male, in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket, black toque, skull face mask, black jacket and black pants.
The third suspect is also believed to be a white male, in his late teens or early 20s, and heavy set. He was wearing a grey baseball cap, blue “Browning” hoodie, black pants and black shoes.
