Kitchener stabbing leads to one man in hospital and another facing charges
A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been charged after a stabbing in Kitchener Thursday.
Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Cedarwoods Crescent and Kingsway Drive for reports of an injured person at around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 24 where they located a man with a stab wound.
The victim was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said a news release from police.
Police believe the victim and accused know each other.
The accused has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He is being held in custody for a bail hearing.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'I don't think anyone was more concerned than me': PM Trudeau tells convoy commission
Taking the stand before the federal inquiry examining the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to shut down last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was clear early on that it would be 'a different brand' of demonstration, and as it progressed the pressure ramped up for him to step in.
WATCH LIVE | Real-time updates: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to the stand Friday at the Public Order Emergency Commission to testify about his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to put an end to last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests. CTVNews.ca has live updates from his testimony.
Flair Airlines flight 'exits runway' during landing in Region of Waterloo
The Region of Waterloo International Airport has been shut down to commercial traffic and the Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to investigate after a Flair Airlines plane went off the runway during landing Friday morning.
Additional 500,000 units of imported children’s medication on the way amid 'multi-demic' hospital crunch
An additional supply of 500,000 units of children's medication will arrive in Canada over the next three weeks through foreign imports, the federal government announced Friday, as rising flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases place strain on the health-care system and on families.
Seniors at high risk for RSV, experts warn, as Health Canada reviews 60-plus vaccine
As pediatric hospitals fill up with young children sickened by respiratory syncytial virus, doctors are worried that older adults will be the next wave to become seriously ill.
'It's a real challenge': What gaps in Arctic surveillance could mean for Canada
After Canada's auditor general detailed the lack of surveillance in the nation's Arctic waters, a global affairs expert explains where Canada is vulnerable and what’s at stake.
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
'I come home and I cry': Rise in patients with respiratory illnesses leaving health-care workers drained
Hospitals and clinics across Canada are seeing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses that is leaving many to operate at full capacity. As health-care workers scramble to meet the increased demand, they say overtime has become the norm and they remain unsure of how much longer they can withstand the pressure.
As anti-trans health bills surge in U.S., some Canadian experts are expressing concern
Hundreds of people packed into the Ohio Statehouse last week to beg lawmakers not to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth, a scene that has been playing out across the U.S. as legislation targeting the transgender community continues its rapid increase, causing some activists in Canada to worry.
London
-
Students absent from CCH following alleged threat
About half the students at Catholic Central High School are absent Friday according to the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB), after school officials were alerted to an alleged threat.
-
Lucan resident scammed after buying fake concert tickets online
A Middlesex County resident was scammed during an attempt to buy concert tickets from an online seller, and now OPP are offering some tips to avoid being scammed.
-
Londoners charged in Waterloo fraud investigation
Two people from London are charged in relation to an ongoing fraud investigation by police in Waterloo. According to police, the investigation started in August 2021 after reports of people fraudulently getting refunds from a company totaling $375,000 over a period of several months.
Windsor
-
Dozens of undeclared bottles of wine seized at Ambassador Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit seized 48 bottles of undeclared alcohol from a traveller.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Real-time updates: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to the stand Friday at the Public Order Emergency Commission to testify about his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to put an end to last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests. CTVNews.ca has live updates from his testimony.
-
Drizzle to start the day in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex could see double digit temperatures on the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Barrie
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Barrie area
Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender who could be in the Barrie area.
-
Verdict delivered in manslaughter trial of ping pong game turned deadly
The jury reached a decision just hours after starting deliberations in the trial of a man charged with manslaughter and assault after his uncle died following a ping pong game that turned violent.
-
The speedier evolution of rental disputes arrives with more government funding
The Ontario government is dolling out $1.4 million to the Landlord and Tenant Board, which will allow the board to hire over 35 additional operational staff.
Northern Ontario
-
As demand for minerals grows, Wawa is ‘booming’
The northwestern Ontario community of Wawa is enjoying growth in the natural resource sector and workers are needed throughout the scenic area.
-
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
-
Impaired driver in northwestern Ont. hit a train, escapes injury
Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a driver with impaired driving, after a vehicle collided with a freight train in Alberton Township.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'I don't think anyone was more concerned than me': PM Trudeau tells convoy commission
Taking the stand before the federal inquiry examining the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to shut down last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was clear early on that it would be 'a different brand' of demonstration, and as it progressed the pressure ramped up for him to step in.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Real-time updates: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to the stand Friday at the Public Order Emergency Commission to testify about his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to put an end to last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests. CTVNews.ca has live updates from his testimony.
-
Masks will not be mandatory in Ottawa's English public schools this fall
A motion to make masks mandatory in all English public elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa this fall failed in a tie vote by the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.
Toronto
-
Good Samaritan critically injured after trying to help pedestrian killed in Brampton crash
One female pedestrian is dead and a Good Samaritan who tried to help her is in critical condition following a collision in Brampton Friday morning, Peel Regional Police say.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'I don't think anyone was more concerned than me': PM Trudeau tells convoy commission
Taking the stand before the federal inquiry examining the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to shut down last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was clear early on that it would be 'a different brand' of demonstration, and as it progressed the pressure ramped up for him to step in.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
Montreal
-
Racial profiling: Quebec to appeal judge's decision on random police stops
Quebec will appeal a recent court decision restricting random roadside stops by police. The ruling was hailed by some as a positive step against racial profiling, but the province says it harms police work and doesn't address the root problem.
-
Gold, cash, drugs seized in police raids dismantling alleged Montreal fraud ring
Montreal police (SPVM) officers working out of the organized crime division announced Friday that they arrested 10 people (with 18 warrants pending), seized gold, drugs, cash, and other items, and dismantled a fraud network worth over $31 million.
-
Flu shot now free for Quebecers in 'exceptional' response to crowded ERs
All Quebecers are now eligible to get their influenza shot for free, Quebec announced Friday morning, in an 'exceptional' move pushed by a particularly strong flu season and increased traffic in emergency rooms.
Atlantic
-
Sexual harassment prevention training required for 2023 world junior hockey tourney
The host provinces for the upcoming world junior hockey championship are requiring Hockey Canada to sign an anti-harassment policy and to ensure it oversees training to prevent sexual assault and harassment.
-
Moncton homicide victim's friends, family deal with 'extreme grief'
Olivia Bulmer still can't believe her close friend Max Boudreau is gone. His body was discovered in a wooded area in Irishtown, N.B., north of Moncton on Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia won't use revenues from fuel tax to buffer effects of carbon pricing
Nova Scotia won't be using revenue from its fuel tax to help offset the effects of carbon pricing imposed by the federal government, the province's finance minister said Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Security concerns partly blamed for cancellation of annual Manitoba traditions
Two long-standing events at the Manitoba legislature that allow members of the public nearly unfettered access to the historic building during the holiday season have been cancelled this year partly due to security concerns.
-
Winnipeg homicide suspects arrested in Edmonton
Winnipeg police say two people wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Winnipeg man last month were arrested in Alberta.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'I don't think anyone was more concerned than me': PM Trudeau tells convoy commission
Taking the stand before the federal inquiry examining the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to shut down last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was clear early on that it would be 'a different brand' of demonstration, and as it progressed the pressure ramped up for him to step in.
Calgary
-
Airport Trail crash sends driver to hospital in critical condition
The intersection of Métis Trail and Airport Trail was closed to traffic Friday morning following a crash that sent both drivers to hospital.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'I don't think anyone was more concerned than me': PM Trudeau tells convoy commission
Taking the stand before the federal inquiry examining the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to shut down last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was clear early on that it would be 'a different brand' of demonstration, and as it progressed the pressure ramped up for him to step in.
-
Southern Alberta man accused of breaking into rural properties, selling stolen goods online
Three Hills RCMP have arrested a man they call 'a prolific property crime offender' following an investigation into stolen vehicles and goods being sold online.
Edmonton
-
'Enhance educational choice': Alberta government bans school mask mandates, online-only instruction
In a bid to 'protect and enhance educational choice,' Alberta banned all K-12 school authorities and early childhood learning operators from implementing mask mandates and pivoting to online-only learning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: The big cooldown begins this weekend
After the warmest day of the week, we have our coolest morning in Edmonton since Sunday.
-
Seniors at high risk for RSV, experts warn, as Health Canada reviews 60-plus vaccine
As pediatric hospitals fill up with young children sickened by respiratory syncytial virus, doctors are worried that older adults will be the next wave to become seriously ill.
Vancouver
-
'Significant piles of cash' found on Kelowna sidewalk, RCMP seek rightful owner
A couple in Kelowna found "a significant amount of money" on a city sidewalk last month and Mounties are now trying to reunite the cash with its rightful owner.
-
China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years
A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape.
-
Additional 500,000 units of imported children’s medication on the way amid 'multi-demic' hospital crunch
An additional supply of 500,000 units of children's medication will arrive in Canada over the next three weeks through foreign imports, the federal government announced Friday, as rising flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases place strain on the health-care system and on families.