Kitchener South-Hespeler is a new riding, having never contested a provincial election before.

It was created for the 2015 federal election, and delivered a solid victory for the Liberals there, but the Progressive Conservatives and NDP both believe they have a strong shot at picking up votes in the mostly suburban riding.

Both have selected high-profile candidates, with Catholic school board trustee Amy Fee running for the PCs and former professional boxer Fitzroy Vanderpool for the NDP.

Vanderpool attracted a measure of controversy during the campaign for his involvement in a series of female oil wrestling events. NDP leader Andrea Horwath defended Vanderpool by noting that unusual costumes are not necessarily so unusual in the world of event promoting.

The Liberal candidate is Sureka Shenoy, a banking executive who has chaired the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The Green Party is running David Weber, while Nathan Lajeunesse is representing the Libertarian Party. Both men sought the Kitchener South-Hespeler seat during the 2015 federal election.

Also on the ballot is independent candidate Narine Sookram, a social worker.

Kitchener South-Hespeler consists of the parts of Cambridge north of Highway 401 and the parts of Kitchener east of Fischer-Hallman Road and south of the Conestoga Parkway and Fairway Road.

