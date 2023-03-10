Kitchener ski hill feeling ‘blessed’ amid March break snow

Another blast of winter weather has hit southwestern Ontario with between five and 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall Friday.

Skiers and snowboarders were taking advantage of the white stuff at Chicopee Ski & Summer Resort in Kitchener where conditions were described as “perfect.”

Ski season got off to a slow start this year so the hills weren’t able to open until January.

Even though it’s mid-March, weather-wise it feels more like mid-February.

And it couldn’t come at a better time.

Chicopee has camps and private lessons planned for skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels for March break.

“Not always are we this blessed with March break, having fresh snow,” said Bill Creighton, Chicopee’s CEO. “It can be depleting and a little bit warmer. But this is going to be good!”

Ski season winds down at the end of next week, as the resort always closes on the last Sunday of March break.