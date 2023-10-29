KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener shooting sends man to hospital

    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)

    Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Kitchener that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

    Waterloo regional police say around 11:50 p.m., they received a report that a person had been shot in the area of Cameron Street North and Weber Street East.

    When officers arrived, they say they found a 44-year-old man from Kitchener with gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    There will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

