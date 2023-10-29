Kitchener shooting sends man to hospital

Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Kitchener that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

Waterloo regional police say around 11:50 p.m., they received a report that a person had been shot in the area of Cameron Street North and Weber Street East.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 44-year-old man from Kitchener with gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.