KITCHENER -- The City of Kitchener says the parking lots at McLennan Park were overwhelmed from people wanting to use the park.

The City has set up a temporary, one-way parking system to ease congestion.

Residents are asked to enter McLennan Park at Block Line Road, and exit onto Ottawa Street South.

Both ends will be staffed.

The City says it’s not meant to limit the number of people in the park. Overflow traffic will be directed to nearby lots, such as the Lions Arena parking lot.