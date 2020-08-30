Kitchener woman gets four years for role in kidnap, torture and prostitution of teen girl

A Kitchener woman was sentenced Thursday morning to four years in prison for kidnapping, torturing and prostituting a teenage girl. Lindsay Rye, 20,pleaded guilty at the end of the January to several charges, including assault and making child pornography as she took part in a prostitution ring.

During the submissions, the Crown noted that Rye was cold and calculating in her acts. The agreed statement of facts from January stated that Rye kidnapped a 15-year-old, who Rye accused of stealing money. Rye, two men and another teen tortured the victim, who was also raped.

Body found of Waterloo man who saved children in Lake Erie

The body of a Waterloo man, who saved children in choppy Lake Erie waters, has been found. Niagara Regional Police Service and the father of the deceased 33-year-old Douglas Gómez Jr. both confirmed he was found Sunday morning.

This comes after numerous accounts of Gómez pulling two young boys to safety, going to help a daughter and father, but then needing help once back in the water due to exhaustion. A friend was able to help the two to safety, but when she went back for Gómez, he was nowhere to be seen.

A GoFundMe page has been started by his sister Cassandra to help raise funds for a funeral.

Video captures massive fire at Kitchener, Ont. townhouse development

The cause of a fire that destroyed more than a dozen townhouse units that were under construction in Kitchener is under investigation.

Police say the fire began at a townhouse development just before 8 p.m. Monday on Morrison Road. Video taken at the scene shows flames and a huge cloud of smoke above the skyline in Kitchener.

Police say multiple units that were under construction caught fire, and several were destroyed. Chief Fire Prevention Officer Tom Ruggle tells CTV Kitchener that a block of 14 units was destroyed, while another block of 14 had 11 of its units damaged. The total cost of the damage is currently estimated at around $2 million.

COVID-19 outbreak declared at summer camp in Waterloo Region

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Waterloo Region summer camp after a camper tested positive.

As of Sunday, the region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows that there is one case at the camp. Like the public health guidelines for long-term care and retirement homes, one case is enough to declare an outbreak in these settings. The dashboard does not identify which camp was affected.

"That case is in a child who attends the camp, but we won't be providing any more specifics because camps can be relatively small in terms of numbers so we can protect privacy," said Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang during a Tuesday morning media briefing. "All potentially impacted families and staff are informed and public health and follows up with case and contacts, and usually the camp operators will then send out information to make sure parents get the information they need."

She also said that the camp does not necessarily have to shut down because there is an outbreak there.

The news comes as children prepare for the return to school.

By the numbers (as of Aug. 30):

Waterloo Region: 1,446 cases, 120 deaths, 1,289 resolved

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 556 cases, 37 deaths, 501 resolved

Brant County: 161 cases, 5 deaths, 149 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 475 cases, 32 deaths, 422 resolved

Huron Perth: 116 cases, 5 deaths, 94 resolved

The long road to Southpoint: Looking back at 5 years of planning the Cambridge multiplex

It took a long time to get here, but after more than five years of heated debate and location changes, plans for the Cambridge multiplex have been finalized. It's one part of a new community hub that the city started to prepare the site for on Wednesday.

Known as Southpoint, the new hub at Dundas Street South and Branchton Road will also include two elementary schools—one each from the public and Catholic boards—as well as a new Idea Exchange branch and a new residential subdivision.

The debate around this development began back in 2015 at the Cambridge campus of Conestoga College.