Kitchener senior arrested for allegedly depositing $700K of fraudulent cheques
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 67-year-old man from Kitchener for allegedly depositing $700,000 of fraudulent cheques.
Police say they began the investigation in March at a bank in Cambridge.
According to a news release, the suspect opened multiple fraudulent bank accounts in Waterloo Region and southern Ontario where he deposited the cheques.
A man was arrested on Hespeler Road in Cambridge on Wednesday in connection to the investigation.
He has been charged with seven counts of personation, fraud over $5,000, uttering forged documents, laundering proceeds of crime, possessing an identity document, and possessing a counterfeit mark.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an "elegant demon" that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.
Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts today due to weather
A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.
Canadians gleaned naval intelligence from Russian defector, newly released files show
Newly released archival records of the RCMP Security Service shed fresh light on a Russian defector's tragic odyssey, which made international headlines in the early 1970s.
H&M says it has pulled Justin Bieber merchandise after pop singer's protest
Swedish clothing retailer H&M says it has pulled Justin Bieber merchandise from its stores after the pop singer blasted the chain alleging they used his likeness without approval.
opinion | Why are real estate sales down in Canada?
The value of homes being sold is dropping as the demand for homes continues to fall. What’s driving this downward trend, though? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how higher interest rates are affecting home sales, outlines how much the real estate market has declined year-over-year, and outlines how it could affect you.
How fast food chains, grocery stores are responding to Canada's plastics ban
As the first phase of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into force, CTVNews.ca looks at how restaurants and grocery stores have been phasing out disposable bags, cutlery, and packaging.
Stores roll out Boxing Day sales early to woo customers after lacklustre Black Friday
Stores in Canada are gearing up for Boxing Day sales, with many rolling out deals early in the hopes of enticing budget-conscious shoppers.
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, rival turn her hot-mic vulgarity into charity's win
The PM's comment had come after David Seymour, who leads the libertarian ACT party, peppered Ardern with questions about her government's record for around seven minutes during Parliament's Question Time, which allows for spirited debate between rival parties.
London
-
Blizzard and winter storm warnings in effect
Special weather statements have turned into winter storm and blizzard watches and warnings across all of southern Ontario. London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton are under a winter storm warning while Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are under a blizzard warning.
-
Man attends London, Ont. hospital with gunshot wound, police investigating
London police have launched a weapons investigating into a shooting after a man attended the hospital early Monday morning with an apparent gunshot wound.
-
London, Ont.'s Jessie Fleming named Canada Soccer player of the year for second straight time
Jessie Fleming has been named Canada Soccer's player of the year for the second year in a row. The 24-year old midfielder from London, Ont., shared the women's national team lead with five goals in 2022 and led the squad with 17 appearances and 1,420 minutes played.
Windsor
-
Windsor snow clearing crews ready to tackle winter storm
City of Windsor officials are reassuring residents a plan is in place to deal with the predicted winter snowstorm.
-
Damage estimated at $350,000 after house fire in Wheatley
Chatham-Kent fire officials say damage is estimated at $350,000 after a house fire in Wheatley.
-
Hotel employee threatened with knife
A Chatham-man is charged after threatening someone with a knife, according to police.
Barrie
-
Weather Statement
Weather Statement | Wicked winter storm coming to town: Here's when and where to expect it
Residents are encouraged to reconsider any holiday travel plans as a significant winter storm moves into central Ontario this week with blizzard conditions, flash freezing, and rapidly plunging temperatures.
-
Here are the factors that lead to school bus cancellations
Rapidly changing weather conditions leave motorists at odds with Mother Nature, which is why the Simcoe County Bus Consortium says it follows strict protocols when determining when to cancel school buses.
-
Driver charged with 'No Clear View to Front' after collision in Innisfil
Police remind motorists to completely clear vehicles of snow and ice before hitting the roads after a collision in Innisfil Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
-
Ontario woman finds $25,000 GIC investment from almost 30 years ago
Mary Doria was recently cleaning her family’s Scarborough, Ont. home office when she discovered a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC), in the amount of $25,000.
-
47-year-old man dies after snowmobile crash in Greater Sudbury
One person has died, his passenger has been left with minor injuries, following a snowmobile crash north of the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer on Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | 'Beast of a storm' coming to Ottawa, threatening holiday travel plans
A major winter storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of rain, snow, flash freezing and high winds to Ottawa and much of Ontario, threatening to disrupt holiday weekend travel plans.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Things to do in Ottawa over the Christmas holidays
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa over the holidays.
-
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
Toronto
-
Ontario braces for major winter storm, threatening holiday travel plans
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
Toronto crews on standby ahead of Christmas winter storm
Toronto is preparing to tackle a messy winter storm that’s set to hit most of southern Ontario on Friday and into the Christmas holiday weekend.
-
Ransomware attack delays SickKids lab results, systems could be offline for weeks
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says some of its systems could be offline for weeks after it was the subject of a ransomware attack.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WATCH
WEATHER WATCH | Major storm moving into Quebec Thursday night
A massive storm system, that is already causing travel chaos across parts of Canada and the United States, will be moving into Quebec tonight. The storm is set to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds.
-
'Our sweet daughter': Funeral held for young Ukrainian girl killed in Montreal hit-and-run
A funeral was held at a Ukrainian church in Montreal on Wednesday morning for 7-year- old Mariia Legenkovska, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Dec. 13.
-
Quebec ready to grant more than 8 million hours of health-care work to private agencies
Quebec's health network is planning to continue its dependence on private agencies. The Quebec government launched a call for tenders on Monday that would grant more than eight million hours of work per year to private agencies for nursing and assistance employees like nurse clinicians, nursing assistants, orderlies and auxiliary workers.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia emergency rooms closed for staffing shortages twice as often as last year
Emergency room closures due to staffing shortages in Nova Scotia have doubled year over year, a situation the province's health minister says shows that hospitals are being pushed to their limits.
-
Red Bank First Nation man, 60, dead after single-vehicle crash: N.B. RCMP
A 60-year-old man from Red Bank First Nation has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 425 in Boom Road, N.B.
-
Man charged after shots fired in Lower Clark’s Harbour: N.S. RCMP
A 52-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing firearms-related charges after an incident Tuesday evening in Lower Clark’s Harbour.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg neighbourhood a step closer to heritage designation; some fear it could hurt Infill
A Winnipeg neighbourhood, which has homes dating back more than one hundred years, is a step closer to having its look and feel protected.
-
Winnipeg man charged with attempted murder
A 27-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was shot at a storage facility Tuesday night.
-
City negotiating with activists blocking access to Winnipeg landfill
The City of Winnipeg is currently negotiating with activists who are blocking access to its only operating landfill, demanding searches for the remains of Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer.
Calgary
-
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest parking garage
One man is in hospital in serious but stable condition after being shot by police during a late-night standoff in a northwest parking garage.
-
Hundreds of homes without water as crews scramble to repair burst pipes in freezing cold
Days into a freezing cold that is gripping the Prairies, Calgary is dealing with water main breaks all over the city.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations continue to decline; 43 new deaths reported
Alberta now has 910 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 33 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
Edmonton
-
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
-
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations continue to decline; 43 new deaths reported
Alberta now has 910 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 33 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
Vancouver
-
More snow, travel troubles predicted as winter storm watch issued for Lower Mainland
As B.C.’s Lower Mainland struggles with the fallout from a significant snowfall and continues to see frigid temperatures, another blast of wintry weather is predicted to hit the region.
-
Passengers encouraged to sue after spending hours stuck on planes at YVR during snowstorm
An air passengers’ rights advocate is encouraging travellers to launch a class-action lawsuit after they were forced to sit in packed airplanes on the tarmac at the Vancouver airport for up to 12 hours during Monday night’s snowstorm.
-
300 complaints for snowy sidewalks in Vancouver, no fines
The City of Vancouver has received hundreds of complaints about people not clearing sidewalks after Tuesday’s snowfall.