

CTV Kitchener





The 24th day of 2018 brought Kitchener its 24th water main break of the year.

A break was discovered on Old Chicopee Drive near Ottawa Street around 9:30 a.m.

City crews dug the road up and located the pipe, although they accidentally hit a sewer pipe in the process.

Old Chicopee was expected to remain closed between Ottawa and Holborn Drive into Wednesday night as crews worked to repair both pipes.