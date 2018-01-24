Featured
Kitchener sees 24th water main break in 24 days
Crews work to repair a water main break on Old Chicopee Drive in Kitchener on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 5:48PM EST
The 24th day of 2018 brought Kitchener its 24th water main break of the year.
A break was discovered on Old Chicopee Drive near Ottawa Street around 9:30 a.m.
City crews dug the road up and located the pipe, although they accidentally hit a sewer pipe in the process.
Old Chicopee was expected to remain closed between Ottawa and Holborn Drive into Wednesday night as crews worked to repair both pipes.