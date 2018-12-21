

CTV Kitchener





The City of Kitchener is proposing a 2.3 per cent property tax increase for its 2019 budget.

Annually, the estimated increase would leave the average household with an increased expense of about $96.

The rate changes would include:

Property tax increased by 2.3 per cent, or $25 per year

Water utilities increased by 6.5 per cent, or $78 per year

Gas reduced by 0.93 per cent, or $7 per year

The city based these calculations on a medium-sized single-detached home valued at $309,000.

"Kitchener has the seventh-lowest tax burden of Ontario's large municipalities and is consistent with the other cities in Waterloo Region," the Kitchener website says.

An increase to water utilities is the most dramatic increase.

The city says the increase is largely related to investments made for a sustainable funding model for the city’s water and sewer infrastructure.

"A multi-year initiative, 2018 investments have already improved several key measures of water quality and proactive maintenance has reduced the risk of flooding in high-risk areas," a press release explains.

These increases are planned to contribute to four main investment priorities: road safety and cycling, environmental sustainability, customer service and maintaining and investing in infrastructure.

The city says it has seen small annual surpluses for the last three years.

The public input session is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2019.