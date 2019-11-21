

Jennifer K. Baker with reporting by Natalie Van Rooy, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – The City of Kitchener wants to hire more security guards at a cost of $230,000.

The number of incidents city staff have responded to has more than doubled in the past eight years.

“In 2011 we were at approximately 3,000 incidents,” says corporate security supervisor Grant Egerdeen. “Fast forward to 2018 and we’re at 7,300. That’s approximately a 122% increase.”

The city says it needs two more full-time security guards to keep up with growing demand.

In all, the guards are responsible for patrolling 60 buildings and 220 parks across the city.

They also have to deal with a variety of issues related to mental health, extended hours at community centres, changes to technology, as well as more panic buttons installed in parking garages.

“We can only be in so many places at once,” says Egerdeen.

The cost to add new security positions still needs to be discussed by city council.

If approved, it would be the city’s first security budget increase in eight years.