Kitchener school will remain closed Tuesday due to flooding

Kitchener -

JF Carmichael Public School on Patricia Avenue in Kitchener will be closed for a second day in a row after several of its classrooms flooded over the weekend.

The Waterloo Region District School Board said the flooding was discovered Sunday.

In a release issued Monday afternoon, board officials said student learning will continue online.

“Teachers will teach asynchronously from home and will be available to students during the regular school day hours on their Google Classrooms. Students are invited to participate as they are able,” said the statement.

The release also indicated office staff will be at the school Tuesday to deploy Chromebooks to families who do not have a device in their household.

Officials said Monday the flooding was caused by a burst pipe and affected a number of classrooms.

Facility services and contractors are working to dry out the school, a spokesperson for the WRDSB said in an email.

As for when the school will reopen, the board says they are still evaluating the situation and will provide updates when they have more information.