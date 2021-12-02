Kitchener school implementing rapid COVID-19 testing for all students following outbreak

KITCHENER -

Officials at Southridge Public School in Kitchener are asking all asymptomatic and unvaccinated students undergo rapid antigen testing, following a COVID-19 outbreak at the school on Thursday.

The province’s new Test-to-Stay approach has been implemented to prevent a school-wide dismissal, said a spokesperson with the Waterloo Region District School Board in a statement to CTV News.

“Through this initiative, asymptomatic, unvaccinated students who have not been directed to self-isolate by Public Health will complete frequent rapid antigen screening over a 10-day period,” said Eusis Dougan-McKenzie, Chief Communications Officer at WRDSB. “Those who test negative will be able to continue in-person learning.”

Public health declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a class cohort at the school.

Officials say the outbreak is related to this specific cohort and is not a school-wide outbreak.

According to a notice issued by the Waterloo Region District School Board, officials determined a student case is in the same cohort that had cases earlier this week.

On Nov. 28, five student cases were reported at Southridge P.S.

Public health has reportedly completed their investigation and no additional close contacts have been identified.

Dougan-McKenzie noted there are six classroom cohorts currently dismissed at Southridge, out of 20 at the school. However, only one class has an outbreak declared.

The WRDSB is working with public health to distribute testing kits and instructions to parents.

More to come.