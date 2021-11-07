Kitchener school closed Monday due to flooding

KITCHENER -

JF Carmichael Public School will be closed Monday after several of its classrooms flooded.

The Waterloo Region District School Board says the flooding was discovered Sunday and workers are addressing the situation, but the school won’t be ready to reopen Monday morning.

A release from the school board says learning will continue online through Google Classrooms and staff members will be at the school in the morning to hand out Chromebooks to students or their parents.

As for when the school will reopen, the board says they are still evaluating the situation.