The Kitchener Santa Claus Parade was held Saturday at 10:30am, beginning at Fredrick Street, traveling along Weber Street and finishing at Erb Street.

The parade is put on by the Lions Club of Kitchener and around 100 floats have participated over the past couple of years.

The parade also included marching bands and dancers.

It lasted about an hour and a half and ended with an appearance from Santa Clause.