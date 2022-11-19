Kitchener's Snowflake Bazaar makes seasonal return

A seasonal Kitchener event is back in action.

Kitchener's Snowflake Bazaar returned Saturday with 58 local vendors for the first time in three years.

"We are overwhelmed with the turnout," said event coordinator Aimie Raven-Leruze. "Truthfully with COVID we had no idea what to expect. At the first hour and a half we've already had 350 come in."

Raven-Leruze adds that, while some events like the Tea Room haven't returned, she's still pleased with the response from Saturday.

Vendors ranged from knitting, to baked goods and wood crafts.