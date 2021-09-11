Kitchener’s Schwaben Club keeps Oktoberfest tradition going at new location

Kitchener -

Members of the newly relocated Schwaben Club are sticking to their roots, making upwards of 2,500 cabbage rolls, ahead of Oktoberfest celebrations.

“We really stress the importance of tradition and culture,” Schwaben Club board member Lena Herold said. “This is definitely one of the foundational events of our club, to come in and make the cabbage rolls for our community to enjoy.”

The Schwaben Club moved to its new location in Breslau in January. Members say the facility offers more outdoor space but the kitchen is much smaller. Unlike past years, cooks stayed at assigned stations as part of COVID-19 safety regulations.

“I’m working on rolling the meat and then we just hand it over to the people who do the cabbages,” club member Kaityln Diter said. “Everyone has their part”.

With Oktoberfest going virtual for the second straight year, long-time member Susan Cook said events like these are important for celebrating culture and experiencing a sense of family.

”As we're working here, we're all thinking about the ladies from Frau group and the ladies from the club who aren't here with us anymore and we remember each of the things that they used to do. That's how we carry the tradition on.”

The club says half of the 2,500 cabbage rolls made will be available for purchase Sunday afternoon. The rest will be frozen until the opening of Oktoberfest on September 24th.