KITCHENER -- A German club that has become a staple in Kitchener and an Oktoberfest destination has bought another event centre’s space.

A representative from the Slovenian Association Sava confirmed to CTV News Saturday that The Schwaben Club has purchased their Breslau location.

They say the pandemic played a role in them closing down, but wasn’t the main reason, as volunteer numbers were going down and memberships were aging.

The Schwaben Club has been hosting an online auction of items ranging from pool tables, to dining tables, pop coolers, cooking ovens, and even a full bar.

They have not confirmed their plans for the space, but in an email to CTV News, say they will be providing a statement from the club on Wednesday following a board meeting the day prior.