Kitchener’s rental rates spike in September: report

A for rent sign hangs in a building window along King Street West in Kitchener. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A for rent sign hangs in a building window along King Street West in Kitchener. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver