Kitchener’s rental rates spike in September: report

The average rent for a one-bedroom in Kitchener spiked in September as the price of one-bedroom units increased by an average 9.6 per cent.

This comes from the latest report from rentals.ca, which shows the average price of a one-bedroom unit increased to $1,888, up from the $1,723 average rent the agency found for units in August.

Last month’s report showed some reprieve for renters as the average rent for a one-bedroom unit dipped 5.8 per cent.

Despite the dip last month, the average rent for a one-bedroom unit is still up nearly 25 per cent year-over-year.

“Rent continues to increase significantly both nationally and in Canada’s largest municipalities, growing 15.4 per cent annually,” the report says. “However, this data is slightly skewed because the average unit size for listings on Rentals.ca is larger in September 2022 (963 square feet) versus September 2021 (868 square feet). Also, a few new purpose-built rental apartments started lease-up programs in September, adding a lot of higher-priced supply to the market.

The report shows the rental prices of a two-bedroom unit edged up 7.4 per cent to an average monthly cost of $2,308.

This is again a reverse of the previous report, which showed the average rent for a two-bedroom unit dipped 1.5 per cent in August.

The report shows of the major cities in Canada surveyed, Kitchener is the 14th most expensive city for renters, just behind Vaughan and before Markham.

In January, rentals.ca found the average one-bedroom was going for $1,501, and a two-bedroom was $1,901.

Of the 35 major cities analyzed, the average rent for a one-bedroom unit in September was $1,743, up 3.52 per cent from last month, while a two-bedroom unit was $2,217, up 12.18 per cent from last month.