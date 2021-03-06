KITCHENER -- The KW Titans won't be back on the basketball court this season.

The National Basketball League of Canada (NBLC) has cancelled the 2020-21 campaign. While many fans were disappointed, several who spoke to CTV Kitchener said it was the right decision.

Kevin Kingsley and his son Keegan consider themselves super fans. They've watched over 30 games courtside.

The father uses sign language to help his son understand the game.

The pair was looking forward to the season, but now the KW Titans won't be hitting the court anytime soon.

"He would get super excited and stated to actually follow the rules and understand. You can tell through his reactions," Kevin said.

President and Owner Leon Martin said that, with the way the pandemic has gone, it was "pretty clear" the league had to stay closed.

The NBLC was targeting a March 12 return, but virus-related concerns made having fans in attendance impossible.

"Ticket sales are our income, so we can't play without them right now," Martin said.

He said the decision was made due to safety concerns, as well as travel restrictions on the east coast.

"We couldn't compete against each other, so there's only four teams in Ontario and four teams on the east coast," he explained.

He added that it's unsure what the fan base will be like after the season being cancelled.

"It's a challenge. This is going to put us in a territory of unknown," he said.

Fans like Lisa McDonald are already looking forward to being back in the stands next year.

The league could tip off as early as January 2022.

Another professional basketball league with a local connection, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), announced last month that it would be going ahead with a shortened season.

That league pushed its start back from mid-May to June 5 in an effort to accommodate the chance of fans attending more games.