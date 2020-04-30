KITCHENER -- A Kitchener tech firm is the latest in a series of local businesses permanently closing shop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plasticity Labs says it originally planned to return following March break, but instead will be closing its doors for good.

"Thousands of organizations will close during this crisis, but the people and their desire to do good will find new ways to answer the needs of their communities," read a statement from company's co-founder and Chief Happiness Officer Jim Moss.

Moss led the company in developing a mobile and web app for employers to measure, manage and stimulate positive workplace culture.

The concept for the platform was born out of a digital gratitude journal called The Smile Epidemic in 2013, with a vision to develop technology to help make the world a happier place.

Over the years, the company worked with over 150 organizations and had more than 50 employees, volunteers and contractors.

"The Smile Epidemic Inc. is closing but our people, their passions, and their personal missions will carry on," Moss wrote.

In his message, Moss also acknowledged the customers, investors and incubators that supported the company along the way.