Kitchener's Ophelia the swan recovering from injury
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 10:16PM EDT
Ophelia the swan is recovering after an injury (Supplied: Denise Kelly)
KITCHENER -- One of Victoria Park's most popular resident swans is recovering from an injury.
City of Kitchener staff responded to the park on Tuesday, after getting a call that Ophelia was injured.
Ophelia was taken to a local vet, who confirmed she lost some feathers and was bleeding.
City staff say no foul play is suspected.
Ophelia is doing well and is expected to return to the park soon.