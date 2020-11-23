KITCHENER -- A Kitchener couple that some have fondly dubbed Mr. and Mrs. Claus are spreading cheer by keeping up their annual Christmas tradition of transforming their home.

From the lights to the decorations, the unmissable house at 104 Weber Street East is festive from top to bottom and home to two very special people.

“Well, we're both very much into Christmas, but we just started with the lights and every year it just kind of grew, and grew and grew,” says Mary Ann Friedrich, aka Mrs. Claus.

Known to the community as the Weber Street Santa, Richard Friedrich started a Facebook page two years ago to help get the word out.

“I've always loved Christmas. Just seeing one strand of lights on a house, it makes me smile. It's that time of year, it makes you kind of forget about all the problems and helps bring in the joy and the happiness through Christmas,” he explains.

Friedrich says the tradition began 11 years ago as a way to brighten up his community and help people get into the spirit of the season.

Through his social media, Friedrich posts a schedule for when he and his wife will be out to greet those passing by. Although this year, they’re asking that everyone respect gathering restrictions and practice physical distancing.

“This year the wife decided, she put a sign up front that we dedicated the decoration and display to the front line workers of 2020,” says Richard.

With photo opportunities with the man in red limited this year, they have a photo wall set up if you want to take a photo with your bubble and the Claus’s from six feet away.

“We've had people stop and say, 'you know this has been the highlight of my day. I was having a miserable day and this is it.' That makes everything worthwhile and the kids are priceless,” says Mary Ann.

Mr. And Mrs. Claus will be making regular porch appearances until December 23rd.