KITCHENER -- Mayor Berry Vrbanovic received a standing ovation at Kitchener City Hall on Monday night to mark his 25 years as an elected official.

Councillors presented Vrbanovic with a certificate on behalf of council and citizens for his many years of sacrifice and service to the community.

Vrbanovic was first elected as a city councillor back in 1994.

Surprised and humbled last night to be recognized by my @CityKitchener colleagues for 25yrs of elected public service as councillor and mayor. The yrs have flown by and am honoured to have worked together with amazing elected officials & staff as we jointly build #KWAwesome! pic.twitter.com/1zepEMjzwR — Berry Vrbanovic (@berryonline) December 17, 2019

He represented Ward 2 for 22 years before being elected to the mayor's chair in 2014.