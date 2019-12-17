Kitchener's Mayor Berry Vrbanovic honoured for decades of service
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, December 17, 2019 7:02AM EST
Mayor Berry Vrbanovic received a standing ovation for his years of service to the community.
KITCHENER -- Mayor Berry Vrbanovic received a standing ovation at Kitchener City Hall on Monday night to mark his 25 years as an elected official.
Councillors presented Vrbanovic with a certificate on behalf of council and citizens for his many years of sacrifice and service to the community.
Vrbanovic was first elected as a city councillor back in 1994.
He represented Ward 2 for 22 years before being elected to the mayor's chair in 2014.
The uplifting moment saw all attending members at city hall rise from their chairs to congratulate Vrbanovic for the milestone.