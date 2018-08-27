

CTV Kitchener





Kitchener has received a national award for planning, recognizing its neighbourhood strategy.

Love My Hood, Kitchener’s first such strategy, received the Award for Planning Excellence by the Canadian Institute of Planners, according to an announcement through the city’s website.

The strategy was first put forth in February 2017.

Its unique approach to city building, which allows residents to lead the way on projects, was what won the city the award.

“By adopting a unique methodology focused on investing in social infrastructure, volunteers were given the tools and permission to engage the community, make decisions and formulate actions,” Michelle Drake, project manager at the City of Kitchener was quoted saying.

A total of 48 submissions were put forward for planning initiatives around the country and around the world.

Eight other strategies received the honour.