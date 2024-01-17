Kitchener’s Loren Gabel scores her first two PWHL goals
Loren Gabel has left her mark on the new Professional Women’s Hockey League.
The 26-year-old Kitchener player scored her first – and then her second – PWHL goals on Wednesday night in Toronto.
Gabel, who plays for Boston, scored more than 12 minutes into the second period to tie the game up at 1.
The match was tied 2-2 in the third period when Gabel got the second goal of her PWHL career.
"We played a great game," she said after the match. "There were some ups and downs, but we fought through it. [Boston goalie Emma] Söderberg played an amazing game in the net. It was a great team win."
Gabel made her professional debut in 2019 and has played with both the PWHPA and the Boston Pride (PHF).
She recently played for Team Canada in the Rivalry Series which made a stop at the Aud in Kitchener.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. military launches another barrage of missiles against Houthi sites in Yemen
The U.S. military fired another wave of ship- and submarine-launch missile strikes against Houthi-controlled sites Wednesday, multiple U.S. officials said, marking the fourth time in days it has directly targeted the group in Yemen as violence that ignited in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war continues to spill over in the Middle East.
'They did everything they could': First responder describes chaotic scene during James Smith massacre
The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.
Heartbreaking images show Vancouver's homeless suffering during snowstorm
An advocate on the Downtown Eastside is sharing photos of people suffering on snow-covered streets, saying the city is not doing enough to help homeless people and warning of potentially deadly consequences.
NDP MP calls for Competition Bureau investigation after Loblaw reduces discounts on last-day sale items
An NDP MP is calling on Canada's Competition Bureau to investigate 'possible anti-competitive practices' after Loblaw's move to end its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items.
U.S. Justice Department to release report on halting police response to Uvalde school massacre
A federal report into the halting and haphazard law enforcement response to a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, was scheduled to be released Thursday, reviving scrutiny of the hundreds of officers who responded to the 2022 massacre but waited more than an hour to confront and kill the gunman.
Former professional hockey player wants the next generation to shift the game's culture
Brock McGillis, the 40-year-old 2SLGBTQ+ advocate, plans to speak to 100 minor league hockey teams in 100 days, a journey that started in Vancouver in Nov. 2023 and will wrap up on Feb. 3 in Toronto, visiting teams in seven Canadian cities along the way.
Ontario man, children kidnapped, robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
'Irreconcilable breakdown': Nygard's lawyer withdraws from sex assault case
The defence lawyer representing Peter Nygard has withdrawn from the former fashion mogul's ongoing criminal case ahead of sentencing, citing an 'irreconcilable' breakdown in their relationship.
Bill 96: Group seeking injunction against Quebec's French-language law
A group representing Quebec's English-speaking community is seeking an injunction with the court to challenge the province's controversial French-language law known as Bill 96, CTV News has learned.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Off-duty LPS officer facing criminal charges
A London Police Service (LPS) officer is facing several criminal charges due to an incident last month.
-
'It shouldn’t be happening': Seniors facing extreme cold in London, Ont.
The extreme cold is impacting all facets of life in the Forest City. But perhaps no group more than those experiencing homelessness — it is a fact not lost to residents of a street in the Argyle District of London.
-
Program to combat extreme hoarding could be on budget chopping block
A local program addressing the dangers of extreme hoarding might be discontinued unless council provides financial support in the upcoming municipal budget.
Windsor
-
'Absolutely devastated': Tilbury family grieves following murder of Henry Neudorf
The family of Henry Neudorf took a minute Wednesday to look at pictures from their youth with their brother, who they lost way too soon.
-
Dogs can feel cold, just like you: how to weather the frigid winter with your dog
Biting cold temperatures have lingered across Windsor-Essex this week, and it’s not just us people who feel the stinging cold on our skin — our furry friends can also have a low tolerance for these conditions.
-
'It is a huge honour': Windsor-born photographer named Canadian Photographer of the Year
Brandon Broderick, 37, of Tumbler Ridge, B.C., has been named Canadian Photographer of the Year for 2023 by Canadian Geographic Magazine.
Barrie
-
'Not knowing is very difficult,' Man's family seeks answers as mystery surrounds his disappearance
The family of an Alliston man missing for nearly a week is appealing to the public for help in their search to find him.
-
Woman airlifted with critical injuries after apparent fall from Bradford apartment building
One woman has been airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto after paramedics say she fell from an apartment building in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Two people, including one police officer, hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash on Highway 26
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help with an investigation into a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 26 Tuesday night that sent one person to the hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Body found behind dumpster off Frood Road in Sudbury, police investigating sudden death
Police and paramedics were called to Ghandi Lane and Frood Road on Wednesday afternoon after a body was found behind a dumpster and officials say a sudden death investigation is underway.
-
Another crash on Highway 11 involving a transport near Burk's Falls
Multiple crashes involving commercial vehicles up and down Highway 11 both north and south of North Bay are keeping police busy and traffic backed up.
-
Highway 11 reopened from North Bay to Cobalt after transport, school bus crash
Highway 11 is reopened between 11B to Cobalt, Temiskaming Shores and Thibeault Hill in North Bay on Wednesday morning following a crash between a transport and school bus.
Ottawa
-
Man dies after being found on OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end Wednesday morning
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, OC Transpo says an employee discovered an individual on the bus as it returned to the St. Laurent bus garage at approximately 1 a.m.
-
Here's what it could cost you if you skip brushing snow off your car
It's said that the only certainties in life are death and taxes, but for police in western Quebec, 'igloomobiles' are a close third.
-
Grocery delivery service offering big savings with odd-looking produce launches in Ottawa
Odd Bunch, a subscription-based produce delivery service, has opened in Ottawa to offer a rotating variety of cosmetically imperfect garden-goodies that many grocery stores reject.
Toronto
-
Ontario man, children kidnapped, robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
-
TDSB trustees vote to develop policy that would limit student cellphone use
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will create a new policy that would limit students' use of cellphones in class.
-
U-Haul driver flees from Scarborough traffic stop, hits vehicle and police cruiser: TPS
A 27-year-old man is facing a dozen charges after allegedly striking a police cruiser and another vehicle while driving away from officers in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Bill 96: Group seeking injunction against Quebec's French-language law
A group representing Quebec's English-speaking community is seeking an injunction with the court to challenge the province's controversial French-language law known as Bill 96, CTV News has learned.
-
Quebec cold case murder trial: Crime scene photos show 19-year-old victim's life
Crime scene photos presented in a Quebec cold case murder trial on Wednesday offered glimpses into the life of a 19-year-old junior college student whose life was cut short nearly 24 years ago.
-
Quebec housing board estimates rent increase of 4 per cent in 2024
Quebec's housing tribunal (TAL) issued its new guidelines for rent calculations on Wednesday, estimating landlords will raise the rent of unheated dwellings by 4 per cent in 2024.
Atlantic
-
Outside the box: unfolding expandable homes in Halifax
As potential homebuyers continue to struggle with high borrowing costs, some innovative and affordable housing solutions are emerging, right out of the box.
-
Maritime provinces rank highest for disability rates across Canada according to new study
The latest Statistic Canada figures are from 2022 and they show every province saw an increase when it came to disability rates
-
Charlottetown board recommends moving outreach centre to modular buildings
The Charlottetown planning board is recommending the city council approve an application from the province to move the Community Outreach Centre.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Everybody's scrambling': Deadline for businesses to pay back federal pandemic loans looms
A deadline is looming for small businesses in Manitoba and across the country. Many of them took advantage of the interest-free loan from Ottawa – known as CEBA - of up to $60,000 to get through pandemic lockdowns.
-
Parts of Manitoba under extreme cold warning again
Just days after it ended, Southwestern Manitoba is once again under an extreme cold warning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Calgary
-
'I never thought I'd be living under a bridge': Calgarians are sleeping rough in dangerous weather
In a makeshift lean-to made of foam, pads and blankets underneath the Reconciliation Bridge, you'll find Trey. He has been "sleeping rough" in Calgary for more than two years.
-
'It doesn't stop somebody who wants to kill you': Man who killed wife had no-contact order, breached it twice
The man who killed his estranged wife outside a southwest Calgary elementary school had twice broken a no-contact order meant to protect the woman and their children.
-
Second suspect arrested in May 2023 kidnapping: Calgary police
Enyi-Egbe Idedevbo was arrested in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 29, 2023. The 28-year-old is now back in Calgary, facing a kidnapping charge.
Edmonton
-
Fires at Beaumont showhome, new house part of Edmonton extortion scheme: sources
Two suspected arsons in Beaumont are believed to be linked to a homebuilder extortion scheme in Edmonton, sources say.
-
Alberta government rejects NDP proposal for temporary rent caps insisting they 'don't work'
NDP MLA Janis Irwin's attempts to bring temporary rent caps to Alberta as an affordability measure were quickly dismissed by the province's UCP government Wednesday.
-
Number of shootings in Edmonton rose 34% in 2023: police
Edmonton police say the city saw a 34 per cent increase in the number of shootings in 2023.
Vancouver
-
Outdoor death toll similar to last year despite record cold in B.C.
The BC Coroners Service is investigating the deaths of 36 people outdoors so far this year, two more than died in the same time period last year, CTV News has learned.
-
Should winter tires be mandatory in Metro Vancouver?
It's a question that gets asked every time a major snowstorm hits the Lower Mainland, filling up social media feeds with videos of vehicles sliding down icy streets.
-
Woman dead, senior arrested in Chilliwack, homicide investigators say
A 68-year-old man has been arrested for murder after an incident between family members in Chilliwack Wednesday, investigators say.