    Kitchener's Loren Gabel scores her first two PWHL goals

    Loren Gabel seen in a photo posted on social media. (Facebook/Loren Gobel) Loren Gabel seen in a photo posted on social media. (Facebook/Loren Gobel)
    Loren Gabel has left her mark on the new Professional Women’s Hockey League.

    The 26-year-old Kitchener player scored her first – and then her second – PWHL goals on Wednesday night in Toronto.

    Gabel, who plays for Boston, scored more than 12 minutes into the second period to tie the game up at 1.

    The match was tied 2-2 in the third period when Gabel got the second goal of her PWHL career.

    "We played a great game," she said after the match. "There were some ups and downs, but we fought through it. [Boston goalie Emma] Söderberg played an amazing game in the net. It was a great team win."

    Gabel made her professional debut in 2019 and has played with both the PWHPA and the Boston Pride (PHF).

    She recently played for Team Canada in the Rivalry Series which made a stop at the Aud in Kitchener.

