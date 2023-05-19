Kitchener’s Jamal Murray helps bury Lakers with 37-point game

A National Basketball Association (NBA) player originally form Kitchener is getting some major credit for his performance on the court Thursday night.

Jamal Murray, who plays for the Denver Nuggets, racked up 37 points against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The two NBA teams are currently in a battle to win the conference final and advance to the NBA finals where one of them will take on either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics.

According to the NBA, Murray knocked down 23 points in the fourth quarter, which helped seal the Nuggets’ win.

The Nuggets beat the Lakers 108-103.

🏀 FINAL SCORE 🏀



Jamal Murray takes over in the 4th quarter as the @nuggets secure a 2-0 lead in the WCF!



Jokic: 23 PTS, 17 REB, 12 AST

LeBron: 22 PTS, 10 AST, 9 REB, 4 STL

AD: 18 PTS, 14 REB, 4 BLK



Game 3: Saturday, 8:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/NYd80POZY6 — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2023

The Nuggets currently lead the Lakers 2-0 in a best-of-seven series.

Murray’s hot hands have been apparent in the playoff run as he recorded 31 points in the series’ first game.

Murray is 26-years-old and was picked in the first round, seventh overall, in the 2016 NBA draft.

According to the Denver Nuggets, Murray recorded his fourth 20-plus point fourth quarter in a playoff game.

His fourth 20+ point 4th quarter playoff game. The most since '97.



Murray Flurry ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ZmI6U9zLZU — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 19, 2023

The Nuggets’ next game in Saturday at 8:30 p.m.