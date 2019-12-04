KITCHENER -- Prepare to experience Christmas as if you're in Germany, as the traditional Christkindl Market returns to downtown Kitchener tomorrow.

Based at Kitchener City Hall, the annual festival recreates the outdoor markets in towns and cities across Germany.

Over the course of the four-day event, the outdoor stage will see performances by bands, choirs and dance groups.

Guests can shop at 100 vendors in wooden huts throughout Christkindl's Outdoor Village and inside Kitchener City Hall.

Plus, there's a live nativity scene, ice-skating on the rink and horse drawn carriage rides through Victoria Park.

Visitors can expect to fill up on apple fritters, mulled wine and other German specialty foods,

Admission and parking are free.