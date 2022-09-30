Kitchener’s first Artist-in-Residence plans to share stories of underrepresented voices through portraits

The City of Kitchener announced, earlier this month, that Bangishimo Johnston would be the 2022 Artist-in-Residence. Bangishimo is an IndigiQueer Anishianaabe originally from Couchiching First Nation located on Treaty #3 territory. In addition to being an artist and photographer, they are a community organizer and advocate for the inclusion of Black, Indigenous and racialized voices.

“A lot of our stories are always focused on trauma and I want to move us away from that narrative of always being in the past tense and move us into the present tense and the future tense,” said Bangishimo. “I want the community to know, which is the message of Land Back Camp, we have always been struggling for space to gather, to come together, for a space to have our voices be heard.”

THE POWER BEHIND THE PORTRAITS

This year, the city has partnered with Textile Magazine for its annual Artist-in-Residence program, which supports innovation and excellence in the arts. As part of the residency, Bangishimo plans to produce a series of photographic portraits that engages local Indigenous, racialized and Black communities.

“Being a queer Indigenous person provided me with an opportunity to use my camera as a tool to amplify other people’s voices.”

The project, named ‘The Medicines We Carry’, features six to eight portraits which will be displayed in a public exhibition. Bangishimo’s goal is to create a space for Indigenous voices to be heard.

“Representation matters, especially with the work that I’ve been doing over the years. I saw very few Indigenous photographers growing up, very few visible Indigenous artists which has contributed to the work I do today. To create space for mentoring and supporting those younger Indigenous youth.”

WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

Victoria Park in Kitchener is a significant landmark for Land Back Camp. The park is where members of the O:se Kenhionhata:tie Land Back Camp first came together on National Indigenous Peoples Day in 2020. The gathering was focused on solidarity, celebration and to advance reconciliation action within the Region of Waterloo.

“We had this queer Indigenous space that we created,” said Bangishimo. “We created this family in the middle of a park. Something that was supposed to be originally three days in the park, we’re now in 2022, two years later and we now have over 30 people who are a part of Land Back Camp.”

The group still occasionally gathers at the park. One of the current goals of Land Back Camp is to change the name of Victoria Park to its original name, Willow River Park.

“We felt it was significant to start referring to Victoria Park from its colonial name to Willow River Park which is more suitable,” said Bangishimo. “We always said we don’t need to ask people in power for permission, we can just do it and people have been supporting the momentum.”

RECONCILIATION

Bangishimo and Amy Smoke, co-founder of O:se Kenhionhata:tie Land Back Camp, have demanded action from the Region of Waterloo, City of Waterloo and City of Kitchener to address the 94 Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Land Back Camp’s next steps was the creation of four of its own Calls to Action.

• Waive all fees involved for Indigenous communities to gather in public spaces

• Create an Indigenous advisory committee that will work with both cities and the region

• Hire a team of Indigenous people that will work at all municipal levels

• Access to land for ceremonial and gathering purposes

The Queen Victoria statue in the park has been vandalized and doused in red paint on numerous occasions, and Bangishimo would like to see and hear more discussions on past colonial figures.

“Moving forward, if we’re going talk about reconciliation at the city levels and the regional levels, then we got to start talking about these colonial figures that exist,” they said. “It’s really hard to sit here and gather once a month with our youth when there’s literally this colonial statue overlooking us just across the creek.”

Bangishimo Johnston plans to collaborate with Textile Magazine and other community members to hold workshops and related activities in the future.