KITCHENER -- The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Glasgow Street in Kitchener was closed on Monday as officials moved it to a new winterized location.

Grand River Hospital moved the clinic to the former Charles Street transit terminal.

Testing was unavailable on Monday, but the new site will be open for appointments on Tuesday.

Officials said it will have a better environment for testing during the winter and will also expand testing availability.

Tests will be available by appointment for people with COVID-19 symptoms or those who are advised to get a test because they're a close contact of someone who tested positive for the disease.

"It's a natural solution, I think," said Sarah Sullivan, operations manager at the centre. "You can see there's a traffic flow pattern that's already here and a facility that provides us ample room to be able to operate the assessment centre."

The new location will be warmer than the tents in the Glasgow Street parking lot.

"We were looking for a facility that would be able to offer an interior space for people to wait for their testing, for their appointment to take place and be able to provide a more comfortable working environment for our staff," Sullivan said.

"The only thing that's different is the site. The work flow is the exact same, the flow of traffic is very much near the same."

Staff have a heated hallway where they can do most of their work.

They've been processing an average of 500 tests per day, but are preparing to be able to do as many as 750.

"We know the prevalence of COVID is on the rise in the community, so we're anticipating that there will be an increased demand for testing in our region," Sullivan said.

They're also adding more nursing and clerical staff, as well as security.

Around 25 people will work at the site every day.