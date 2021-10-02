Kitchener’s Braeden Kressler signs with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Kitchener -

Kitchener, Ont., native Braeden Kressler took one step closer to the National Hockey League on Friday, signing a three-year entry level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The undrafted 18-year-old played the 2019-20 OHL season with the Flint Firebirds, finishing second in team scoring with nine goals and nine assists in 46 games.

The centerman recorded two assists in five games with Canada Red in the 2019 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Kressler participated at the Leafs’ development camp in Toronto last month.

The new contract will carry though the 2023-24 season.