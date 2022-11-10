Kitchener’s beloved swans return to their winter home

Otis and Ophelia have officially returned to their winter home.

The pair, who spend the warmer months swimming around in Kitchener’s Victoria Park, are now getting settled at a swan sanctuary in Elora.

The City of Kitchener announced their departure in a tweet Thursday, saying: “We look forward to their return this spring!”

Otis and Ophelia suffered a loss this summer after their cygnet (baby swan) died. No details were released about the nature of the bird’s death, however the city said: “the first few days and weeks of a young swan’s life are vulnerable.” It was the first cygnet for the pair.