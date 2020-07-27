KITCHENER -- Kitchener's most mysterious sculpture now has a fresh new look.

The Aporia sculpture has stood on Frederick Street for 40 years and it’s now being restored.

The work began earlier this month with the region promising the refresh would still respect the artist's original intent.

While at the same time, noting there is actually very little information on what the sculpture is meant to represent.

They say that part of its lure is the fact it sparks so much discussion, and so many nicknames, ranging from the giant intestine to a noodle.

The region says that the restoration will come in at a cost of $27,000.

The fibreglass sculpture was created and installed back in the 1980s.