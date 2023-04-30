Kitchener robbery leads to chase into North Dumfries: WRPS

Waterloo regional police say a robbery called in Kitchener ended up with a vehicle pursuit and arrests in North Dumfries.

Officers say they received a call for a robbery in progress at a business in the area of McIntyre Place in Kitchener around 11:45 p.m. Friday night.

Police allegedly found the suspect's minivan and tried to stop them, but they evaded officers and began a pursuit.

The minivan left the roadway around Fischer-Hallman Road and Roseville Road, which is where two people were arrested, according police.

They say a canine unit was called in, but unable to find a third suspect who ran off.

No one was injured during the chase.

A 26-year-old and 19-year-old, both from Etobicoke are facing a number of charges.

Police believe the thieves were after electrical wire.