Kitchener robbery involving pepper spray under investigation

Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery in Kitchener that reportedly involved a person getting pepper sprayed.

Officers were called tothe area of Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive in Kitchener around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the victim was approached by two unknown people and pepper sprayed before they stole their personal belongings and ran off.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information about it, is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.