Kitchener robbery investigation leads officers to Dorchester

An investigation into a robbery in Kitchener Thursday morning has led Waterloo regional police to Dorchester.

In an email, Waterloo regional police confirmed officers were assisting OPP in the town just outside London. Several schools in the area have been put under hold and secure.

Few details have been provided about the investigation, but in a tweet, police advised Dorchester residents to stay inside.

#MiddlesexOPP assisting @WRPSToday with an active investigation in Dorchester @ThamesCentre. @LordDorchester & elementary schools in area on Hold & Secure by @TVDSB as precaution. Multiple officers in area. #OPP remind all members of the public to be aware of 1/2 pic.twitter.com/L715HpuZbz — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 27, 2022

Earlier in the day, Waterloo regional police said they were investigating a report of a robbery in the area of Weber Street East and Montgomery Road in Kitchener.

In a tweet at 11:48 a.m., police said there would be an increased officer presence in the area.

Police have not said if they are looking for any suspects or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.