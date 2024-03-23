KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Kitchener roads closed for collision investigation, RPV deployed

    Police vehicle seen on Lancaster Street West on March 23, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News Kitchener) Police vehicle seen on Lancaster Street West on March 23, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News Kitchener)
    Waterloo regional police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision in Kitchener.

    Police posted to X at around 2:20 p.m. Saturday that the intersection of Bridge Street West and Lancaster Street West is closed for a collision investigation.

    There is no word on injuries at this time.

    Police say Traffic Services will be flying the RPV in the area to collect evidence for the investigation.

    Drivers are being asked to find an alternative route and avoid the area.

