KITCHENER -- A locally-famous food event in Kitchener had to reimagine itself this year as the COVID-19 pandemic reshapes how events take place.

The Kitchener Rib and Beer Fest normally serves up barbequed racks in Victoria Park's Clocktower Field, but this year will instead offer its wares by way of car.

On Saturday and Sunday, rib-lovers can drive to the Kitchener Aud to get food drive-thru style. About a dozen cars were seen lined up around lunch time for the four vendors who were set up on the first day of the festival.

The festival is also known for its selection of craft beer sampling. This year, there will be no samples, but the event's website says that Waterloo Brewing will be on-site offering 30 beer vouchers for $60 at their retail store.

Admission this year is free but donations for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region were being accepted at the gate. Last year, more than $9,400 was raised for the food bank and more than 500 lbs of food was donated.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Back in May, Kitchener Ribfest announced that it would be postponing but that it may operate in a different way this year. Then in July, the festival announced the decision to operate as a drive-thru this year.