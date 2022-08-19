Kitchener restaurant temporarily closes after multi-vehicle crash

A Kitchener restaurant decided to close its doors Friday following a crash.

Metro Restaurant posted an update to their Facebook page saying the multi-vehicle crash caused damage to their Victoria Street building. In the same post, the restaurant added they planned to return to regular business hours on Saturday.

According to police, a Jeep was headed north on Victoria Street and was making a left turn into Metro’s parking lot when a tow truck hit the Jeep,

Two tow trucks appeared to be travelling at a high rate of speed in the opposite direction when the collision happened, added police. Airbags were deployed and significant damaged was caused to the vehicles, including a smashed windshield on the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a Hamilton hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The two truck drivers were not injured. Both have been charged but police cannot confirm the details at this time.