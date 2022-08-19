Kitchener restaurant reopens following multi-vehicle collision, tow truck drivers charged

Metro Restaurant in Kitchener has reopened after a collision that caused extensive damage to the building’s exterior fencing.

Metro Restaurant posted an update to its Facebook page on Friday after emergency services responded to reports of a collision near the restaurant.

According to police, a Jeep was headed north on Victoria Street and was making a left turn into Metro’s parking lot when a tow truck hit the Jeep.

Airbags were deployed and significant damage was caused to the vehicles, including a smashed windshield on the Jeep.

Police said the tow truck drivers were seen travelling at a high rate of speed travelling south on Victoria Street while responding to the collision.

CHARGES LAID

Waterloo regional police said on Saturday two tow truck drivers involved in the collision had been charged.

The driver of the Jeep, a 73-year-old Kitchener man, was transported by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The tow truck drivers, aged 26 and 42, both men from Kitchener, were charged with stunt driving, and their licences were suspended for 30 days and their vehicles seized for 14 days.