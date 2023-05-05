Kitchener restaurant issued notice to have liquor licence revoked by the AGCO
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a notice to revoke the liquor sales licence of Afro-East Restaurant, located in Kitchener, after multiple alleged violations.
According to a media release from the AGCO, the deputy registrar has “reasonable grounds to believe that the licence holder will not carry on business in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty.”
The AGCO listed multiple alleged violations that they said were identified contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA), the Registrar’s Interim Standards and Requirements for Liquor, and the applicable licence terms and conditions.
- AGCO inspectors observed an individual working at the establishment who is prohibited from having any involvement in the business operations of the establishment or from being employed at the establishment.
- The back exterior gate of the establishment was chained and locked shut, preventing emergency exiting from the premises. The chain and lock were removed by force, and charges were laid by the City of Kitchener Fire Department against the licence holder for non-compliance with the Fire Protection and Prevention Act, 1997. During subsequent inspections conducted by the AGCO, the same back exterior gate was observed closed and chain locked once again. Further, the licence holder failed to notify the AGCO of these charges as required by a condition on its liquor sales licence.
- AGCO inspectors observed persons involved in the sale and service of liquor at the establishment who did not hold a valid Smart Serve certification.
- AGCO inspectors observed the licence holder permitting patrons to remove liquor from the licensed premises.
The AGCO said those who hold a licence to sell and serve alcohol are required to meet their obligations under the LLCA and the carry on their business in acordinance with the law and with honesty and integrity.
“There are consequences for licence holders who do not operate with integrity and honesty. While the AGCO takes a compliance-focused approach to regulation, in cases that involve multiple significant breaches impacting the safety of patrons, the AGCO will take strong regulatory action to protect the public,” said Registrar and CEO of AGCO, Tom Mungham.
According to the AGCO, licence holders who do not meet the requirements under LLCA are subject to regulatory action, including the possibility of an order of monetary penalty, a temporary suspension of the licence, or in the most serious cases, a revocation of the licence.
The AGCO said the Notice of Proposal (NOP) to revoke their liquor sales licence has been issued at the Queen Street restaurant.
An establishment served with an NOP has the right to appeal the Registrar’s action to the Licence Appeal Tribunal, an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
Experts have 'mixed emotions' to WHO announcement on COVID: here's why
Experts say they have 'mixed emotions' on the World Health Organization's declaration that COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency.
ICC chief prosecutor says he has 'every confidence' South Africa will arrest Putin
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor says he has every confidence that South Africa will arrest Vladimir Putin when the Russian president is expected to attend an international summit there in August.
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
Trudeau says no decision yet on expelling Chinese envoy implicated in threats to MP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says no decision has been made yet on whether to expel a Chinese diplomat who allegedly targeted a member of Parliament and his family.
Recall: Nearly 10,000 garage heaters sold at Canadian Tire stores across the country
Health Canada has issued a recall for Thermosphere and Mastercraft brand ceiling-mounted garage heaters due to a burn and fire hazard.
2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay
In Thursday's attack, a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over another mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.
Your dog could be allowed to hunt coyotes in a controlled setting in Ontario soon
Ontario wants to expand a licensing regime that allows residents to unleash dogs in an enclosed area to teach them how to hunt captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits.
Is my money safe? What you need to know about bank failures
Since March, three regional banks have failed -- Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. If the recent bank collapses have you worried about the safety of your money, here's what you need to know.
London
-
'Laugh, drink and get on with it':102-year-old veteran on life and war
On his 102nd birthday, London veteran Harry Favell shared his motto for longevity with CTV News London. Harry is believed to be the last living Second World War Veteran who served with the 1st Hussars.
-
'We need to honour them': locals gather to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls at Western University
Dozens of people gathered at the Wampum Learning Lodge at Western University on Friday morning for the National Day of Awareness for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, Girls and two-spirit people in Canada.
-
Car strikes parked dump truck, driver three times over legal limit: Police
Around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the collision on Queen Street where both vehicles had sustained significant damage.
Windsor
-
White Dodge Charger sought related to Windsor shooting
Windsor police are looking for a white Dodge Charger in connection to a shooting on the city's west side.
-
Alleged impaired driver hits house on Giles Boulevard
Windsor police have charged a 32-year-old man with impaired driving-related offences after a vehicle hit a house on Giles Boulevard.
-
Manslaughter conviction overturned for Windsorite facing 15 years in prison for killing London man
The Supreme Court of Canada (SOC) has ruled Dia Hanan was denied his charter right to a trial within 30 months.
Barrie
-
Crash with light post leads to impaired driving charges for Barrie driver
A Barrie man faces impaired driving charges after an early morning crash with a light post in the city's downtown core.
-
Human remains found in Springwater identified: OPP
Provincial police have identified the human remains found in Springwater Township in April and have deemed it non-suspicious.
-
Barn burns down in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Fire crews were called to the fire on 15 Sideroad, between 5th and 6th Line, just after 8 a.m. on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., suspect, 13, charged with nine sexual assaults
A 13-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault.
-
Canada's happiest city is located in Ontario – but so is the unhappiest
Ontario is home to the happiest and unhappiest cities in Canada, according to a new report.
-
Small earthquake shakes northern Ont. community Thursday morning
The Earth moved in Smooth Rock Falls, Ont., Thursday morning. Earthquakes Canada confirmed the minor earthquake, which took place at 7:16 a.m. 28 kilometres northeast of the community.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor, police chief call for return of uniformed officers in schools
Ottawa's mayor and top cop are calling on the city’s largest public school board to revisit its ban on officers wearing uniforms in schools.
-
Train carrying nylon materials derails in Kingston, Ont.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Kingston, Ont., where five cars of a train have left the tracks and part of a rail bridge has collapsed.
-
COVID-19 is no longer global health emergency: World Health Organization
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Toronto
-
Girl, 8, killed in hit-and-run outside Burlington, Ont. school identified
An eight-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run outside a Burlington, Ont. school earlier this week has been identified by family.
-
'Some people never learn': Driver of 'over-filled' van transporting 15 people in Ontario stopped three times, facing 25+ charges
Ontario police say a driver who was transporting more than a dozen people in a van without a proper licence, seatbelts, or working seats earlier this week is facing over 25 charges.
-
Your dog could be allowed to hunt coyotes in a controlled setting in Ontario soon
Ontario wants to expand a licensing regime that allows residents to unleash dogs in an enclosed area to teach them how to hunt captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner formally identifies the 2 firefighters swept away in floodwaters
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed that two bodies pulled from a river Wednesday in the province's Charlevoix region were those of volunteer firefighters who had been swept away by floodwaters. A spokesperson says the two men who disappeared on Monday during a rescue mission were Regis Lavoie, 55, and Christopher Lavoie, 23.
-
'It's surreal': Canadian to play King Charles's former cello in coronation concert
When Marion Portelance plays in King Charles's coronation concert on Sunday, she'll be playing a cello with a special connection to the monarch.
-
Quebec invests $2.7M into electric vehicle tech for apartments and condos
The Quebec government is granting $2.7 million to a project that will make it easier to charge electric vehicles (EVs) in apartments and condos. As it stands, most multi-unit buildings in Quebec can't handle charging multiple EVs at once. The new tech would distribute power throughout the night rather than charging vehicles during peak hours.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police review welcomed by lawyer representing arrested protestors
A review of a chaotic clash that broke out between police and protestors in downtown Halifax in August 2021 has been ordered by the police oversight board.
-
Prices at the pumps down again in the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel has decreased in all three Maritimes provinces for the third week in a row.
-
Burning of Pride flag outside Halifax school motivated by hate, charges pending: RCMP
Halifax RCMP say three youths were motivated by hate when they burned a Pride flag outside their school in late April.
Winnipeg
-
A log jam has formed near The Forks
The city is figuring out a plan to release a massive log jam forming near The Forks.
-
City warns of upcoming road closures
The city is warning motorists of some major road closures around Winnipeg over the next few days.
-
Suspect charged in Winnipeg homicide; police looking for info on victim
A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of a man who has yet to be identified.
Calgary
-
'Breastmilk is pretty magical!': Calgary company helps families prolong the magic through freeze-drying
Breastmilk doesn’t just provide all the nutrients a baby needs, experts say it can also lower the risk of certain infections and diseases, which is why more parents are looking at ways to give it to their children as they get older.
-
Calgary no longer has the highest unemployment rate in Canada
Calgary's unemployment rate isn’t the highest in the country any more.
-
'You don't think it's going to happen': Northeast Calgary shooting under investigation
An investigation is underway into a shooting that rocked a quiet neighbourhood in northeast Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
-
Drayton Valley, Alta., residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A Wildwood, Alta., resident whose community was evacuated because of a fire on Monday had been waiting the situation out in Drayton Valley – that is, until, that community was evacuated Thursday night, too.
-
20 homes destroyed by wildfire, entire Indigenous community evacuated in northern Alta.
A 4,300-hectare wildfire has destroyed 20 homes in a northern Alberta Indigenous community and forced the entire community to leave.
Vancouver
-
Fire breaks out at under-construction home in East Vancouver
A fire broke out at an East Vancouver home that was under construction in the 1900-block of Venables Street Friday morning.
-
Crash at Kelowna car wash sends pedestrian to hospital, RCMP say
A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at a car wash in Kelowna Friday morning, according to Mounties.
-
Surrey shooting sends man to hospital with serious injuries: RCMP
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in a Surrey driveway Friday, according to Mounties.