Kitchener

    • Kitchener residents weight in on proposed stacked townhouse development

    117 Bloomingdale Road in Kitchener, where developers are proposing stacked condo townhouses. 117 Bloomingdale Road in Kitchener, where developers are proposing stacked condo townhouses.

    A proposed develop was the topic of discussion at a virtual Kitchener neighbourhood meeting Wednesday night.

    An application has been made to rezone 117 Bloomingdale Road in Bridgeport East, with a developer looking to build four stacked condo townhouses. The homes would include 40 units and 46 parking spaces.

    The property backs onto the Grand River and the rear portion would be designated a natural conservation zone.

    Most of the concerns voiced at the meeting involved traffic around Bridge Street and Lancaster Street.

    The developers hope to get the go-ahead to start construction in Spring 2025 or late 2024.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Calls for Deschenes Commission records to be unsealed, Canadians giving up on health care due to long wait times, and Manitoba's new premier vows to move ahead with landfill search. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake

    In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News