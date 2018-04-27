A plan to add cycling lanes and a second sidewalk to a residential road in Kitchener is meeting opposition from people who live there.

Vanier Drive will be rebuilt next year between Walton Avenue and Shelley Drive.

As part of the reconstruction project, city planners want to add cycling lanes to the street. They also want to add a sidewalk on the west side of the street, to match the one currently in existence on the east side.

“It’s about allowing residents to feel inclusive in their community, and giving them option to travel around their community rather than just driving,” says Danny Pimentel, Kitchener’s active transportation planning project manager.

The proposal would involve widening the roadway and taking space from residential properties. West-side residents like Leanne Gibson say they don’t want that to happen and don’t see the point in making the modifications.

“Everybody’s upset. Nobody wants a sidewalk on the other side,” she says.

“We’ve done so well for so long without one.”

Gibson says she’s been told that her property value will shrink by $30,000 once the sidewalk and bike lanes are in place. She’s also concerned that trees will have to be uprooted – the city estimates that six trees will be removed – and that having sidewalks on both sides of the street will encourage children to run across the road.

“This is a very busy street,” she says.

Maria Pereira says she also doesn’t see why her street needs a second sidewalk – particularly because she and other residents would have to shovel it in the winter.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” she says, adding that she rarely sees people cycling or walking on Vanier.

Thelma Hamilton, who was riding her bike down Vanier on Friday, says she feels much safer in bike lanes than in mixed traffic on roads.

“The more bike lanes we have, the better off Kitchener-Waterloo will be,” she said.

Michael Cusson often bikes down Vanier. On Friday, he was walking his dog on the sidewalk. He said he wasn’t sure a second sidewalk was necessary, but he liked the idea of bike lanes.

“If they’re redoing the street, they might as well put them in,” he said.

Another concern for some residents is parking spaces. The plan calls for the city to ban parking on the east side of the street. Pimentel estimates that this will take about 40 on-street spaces out of the mix, while leaving approximately the same number of the west side. He says a city study found that many of the existing parking spaces often go unused.

“What we’re providing on that one side should accommodate all the residential needs,” he says.

The issue is expected to go to city councillors for a vote next week.

With reporting by Heather Senoran