Kitchener residents get into the Halloween spirit a day early

Kitchener -

Dreary weather and continued pandemic vigilance hasn’t stopped Halloween fun in Kitchener.

On Saturday, residents dressed up to kick-off festivities for Halloween @ THEMUSEUM, which included arts and crafts and decorated trick-or-treat bags.

“We just want to make sure our audiences know we appreciate their support no matter what,” Katelynn Dietrich, the director of public programs and special projects at THEMUSEUM.

The event was scheduled to be held on Goudies Lane before steady rainfall shifted celebrations to a sheltered portion of the property.

“The museum has always put on a great event,” said Felicia Sushycki, who took part in the fun. “They pivoted in the weather and they made it nice and dry and kept everything safe for the community.”

Kids took home candy and treats ahead of Halloween night on Sunday.

TRICK OR TREAT DRIVE-THRU

More than 2,600 cars registered for the 2nd annual Trick or Treat Drive-Thru at Bingemans in Kitchener.

The drive-thru was launched as a single-day event in 2020 to allow kids to safely trick-or-treat from a safe distance during the pandemic. This year’s installment is a two-day event.

“There’s all kinds of volunteers and fun people dressed up in Halloween costumes and they’re handing out candies and goodies,” said Michelle Playfair, the Bingemans general manager.

Registration has already been filled for the second drive-thru on Halloween day. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SPOOKY WORKS OF ART

Anyone choosing to spend their Halloween at home can check out The Beasting — a two-day virtual event featuring local artists and their ghoulish creations.

The exhibit showcases a corpse-making challenge with blind collaborations by more than 20 artists who share ties to Kitchener.

For more information go to The Beasting website.