

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER -- Residents in Kitchener got to know their neighbours a bit better on Sunday.

The city held the 26th annual Festival of Neighbourhoods at Kitchener City Hall.

Each year the event celebrates neighbourhood initiatives to create inclusive activities that bring people together.

The city will also award one neighbourhood a $20,000 grant for an improvement project.

"Then they can take those funds and do whatever they want for that neighbourhood without waiting for it to pop up in the capital forecast," says John Gazzola, Kitchener's acting mayor.

The event is supported by John MacDonald Architect, the Social Development Centre Waterloo Region and the City of Kitchener.

The event wrapped up around 3 p.m.