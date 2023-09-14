Kitchener resident wins $50k lottery after purchasing ticket in Sault Ste. Marie

A retired Kitchener resident is $50,000 richer after playing INSTANT BINGO.

Mary Sebastian says this was her first big win and her family couldn’t believe it.

“I handed the tickets to the retailer, and he said ‘Ma’am, you won big!’ I thought I only won $72 until the retailer said, ‘You won much bigger than that!’ I was speechless,” recalled Sebastian.

She explained that she had purchased multiple tickets at the time.

“I was on my way to Lake Superior with my daughter and grandchildren when I purchased six lottery tickets to play in the car.”

Sebastian says she plans to rent a cottage in Newfoundland and invest her winnings.

The ticket was purchased at an Esso on the Run on Bruce Street in Sault Ste. Marie.