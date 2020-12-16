KITCHENER -- A 22-year-old Kitchener resident is facing a number of charges after allegedly hitting a police cruiser while driving a stolen truck.

According to a news release from the Perth County OPP, officers responded to the parking lot of a Tavistock business for reports of a vehicle that had been stolen from Waterloo Region.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the person allegedly drove off, hitting a police cruiser in the process.

According to the release, the officers identified the driver and sought a warrant for their arrest.

Police in two surrounding jurisdictions started looking for the vehicle before it was found and the driver was arrested.

The accused was charged with flight from peace officer, dangerous operation, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and fail to comply with probation order.

The person was held in custody and was to appear in a Stratford courtroom at a later date to answer the charges.