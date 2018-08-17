

The Kitchener Rangers have announced a trade for defenceman Giovanni Vallati to the Oshawa Generals.

In compensation, the Rangers will receive a slew of future picks: a second round pick in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, a second round pick in 2020, and two third round picks in 2022 and 2023.

Vallati was the Rangers’ first round pick in the 2016 OHL Priority Selection, drafted 16th overall.

The 18-year-old Ottawa native represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Sault Ste. Marie in 2016, bringing home a silver medal.

He was selected in the 5th round by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2018 NHL Draft.

“We wish Giovanni and his family nothing but the best as he continues his junior hockey career in Oshawa,” general manager Mike McKenzie said in a press release.

Vallati compiled career-highs in assists and points in the 2017-18 season.

The Rangers also announced that they had acquired defenceman Justin MacPherson from the Niagara Ice Dogs.

It cost the Rangers two future third round picks and a fifth round pick.